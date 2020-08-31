BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC (August 30)

Is there such a thing as Black privilege, Fr.?



Is there such a thing as Black privilege, Fr.?1) Privilege wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job?2) Privilege wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance?3) Privilege having a Smartphone with a Data plan, which you receive no bill for?4) Privilege living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a utility or phone bill and where rising property taxes, rents and energy costs have absolutely no effect on the amount of food you can put on your table, which is largely covered by Government Food Stamps?5) Privilege having free health insurance for you and your family that’s paid for by working taxpayers who often can’t afford proper health coverage for their own families?6) Privilege having multiple national organizations promoting and protecting just your race alone — that are subsidized by federal tax dollars?7) Privilege having access to a national college fund that supports only one race?8) Privilege having a television network that supports only one race?9) Privilege having most of the media news networks refuse to cover incidents wherein one race (one-eighth of the population) commits 50% of the crimes?10) Privilege the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling off from work and the consequences that accompany such?11) Privilege having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or pre-school you don’t pay for?12) Privilege being able to vote in many states without showing a driver’s license, voter ID card or other credentials — just because your race claims they should be exempt from such requirements?13) Privilege being able to riot, loot, commit arson and tear down historic monuments without consequences — just because you don’t like folks such as Columbus, U. S. Grant or even Lincoln?-----------------------------------------------Why didn't you mention any Black privileges, Fr.? You ask us to affirm that white privilege is unfair but you totally ignore Black privilege. Why is that Father? Could it be that you are a leftist Jebbie social justice warrior who is simply pimping for the Democrats?