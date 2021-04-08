Clicks667
Saint Casilda - April 9
breski1 According to her legend, St. Casilda, a daughter of a Muslim king of Toledo (called Almacrin or Almamun), showed great compassion for Christian prisoners by frequently sneaking bread into the prison, hidden in her clothes, to feed them.[1][2]
Once, she was stopped by Muslim soldiers and asked to reveal what she was carrying in her skirt. When she began to show them, the bread turned into a bouquet of roses.[1][2]
She was raised a Muslim, but when she became ill as a young woman, she refused help from the local Arab doctors and traveled to northern Iberia to partake of the healing waters of the shrine of San Vicente, near Buezo, close to Briviesca.[1][2] When she was cured, she was baptized at Burgos (where she was later venerated) and lived a life of solitude and penance not far from the miraculous spring. It is said that she lived to be 100 years old.
Patronage
against sterility
