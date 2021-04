Saint Casilda - April 9

Saint Casilda - April 9breski1 According to her legend, St. Casilda, a daughter of a Muslim king of Toledo (called Almacrin or Almamun), showed great compassion for Christian prisoners by frequently sneaking bread into the prison, hidden in her clothes, to feed them. [1] [2] Once, she was stopped by Muslim soldiers and asked to reveal what she was carrying in her skirt. When she began to show them, the bread turned into a bouquet of roses. [1] [2] She was raised a Muslim, but when she became ill as a young woman, she refused help from the local Arab doctors and traveled to northern Iberia to partake of the healing waters of the shrine of San Vicente, near Buezo , close to Briviesca [2] [1] When she was cured, she was baptized at Burgos (where she was later venerated) and lived a life of solitude and penance not far from the miraculous spring. It is said that she lived to be 100 years old.