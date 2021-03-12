New President Of John Paul II Institute - But the Students Keep Running Away

Monsignore Philippe Bordeyne will be the next president of the John Paul II Family Institute which was established 1981 in Rome.
The imminent appointment was confirmed on Twitter.com by the Institute’s Grand Chancellor, Archbishop Paglia.
Bordeyne is a proponent of Amoris Laetitia (pro-adultery), a critic of Humanae vitae (pro-contraception), and a promotor of homosexualism. He is the current rector of the Paris based Institut catholique.
Over the last few years, the John Paul II Institute which used to be the only decent Catholic institute for moral theology in Rome, was brutally turned by Francis into a propaganda centre for immoral theories.
Being Catholic was the institute's trademark. Now, there is no reason for its existence anymore as there are more prestigious institutes for immoral theology in Rome. As a consequence, some classes of the Institute have lost 90% of their students while others have been cancelled for lack of interest.
