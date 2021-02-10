Clicks1.9K
LegionofMary. St. Bernadette & Our Lady of Lourdes--1st. Part...From Jean Delannoy, one of France’s foremost filmmakers, comes this top quality feature film production of the story of St. Bernadette and the apparitions of Our Lady of Lourdes. Actress Sydney Penny gives a beautiful performance as Bernadette, and the rest of the cast is equally superb. Also stars Roland Lesaffre and Michele Simonnet. It is highly recommended by the Vatican as a “sensitive portrayal of a very moving story that deserves a wide audience.”Shot on location in France with outstanding cinematography and a beautiful music score, this is the film that was chosen to be shown daily at the shrine in Lourdes. Saw it with my young daughter, at that time--beautiful memory...(2 days)
I can never watch this extraordinary story of St
Bernadette without being moved to tears.
Such a formidably courageous young teenager to withstand the ridicule and sneers of a cynical world.
She is a great role model for every Christian soul.
Thanks be to God and to His Holy Mother Mary.
Thors Catholic Hammer Likewise, and it brings back wonderful memories of when I watched it in Lourdes, with my 9 year-old daughter...cinema-bernadette.wixsite.com/cinema-bernadette
