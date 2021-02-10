. The real life photographs of St.Bernadette reveal a lovely looking and serious young girl.

. The real life photographs of St.Bernadette reveal a lovely looking and serious young girl.

Rather reminiscent of St. Jacinta of Fatima with those fantastic unforgettable penetrating eyes.

Both girls were given the grace of visions.

Poor little Jacintas vision was very troubling and terrifying and she only around 9 years old. She died shortly afterwards .

It’s a great mystery and these two female saints are definitely relevant for our times.

It is also great that due to modern technology we have actual photos of what they looked like in life.

I f I am not mistaken the earthly bodies of both girls remain incorrupt to this day .

Saints Bernadette and Jacinta please pray for us