Why Some People Hate Cops (An Ex-Con Explains)

Recent protests and riots have made one thing abundantly clear: Some people hate police officers. Why do some people become enraged at an entire police force and the entire criminal justice system when a particular officer kills someone? Why are some people so angry that they want to defund the police or abolish police entirely? David Wood (an ex-con) discusses the issue.