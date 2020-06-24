Clicks38
Why Some People Hate Cops (An Ex-Con Explains)
Recent protests and riots have made one thing abundantly clear: Some people hate police officers. Why do some people become enraged at an entire police force and the entire criminal justice system when a particular officer kills someone? Why are some people so angry that they want to defund the police or abolish police entirely? David Wood (an ex-con) discusses the issue.
www.youtube.com/watch
