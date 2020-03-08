Clicks166
Seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus
I have got this seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus in 1996 at the monastery of the Precious Blood at Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, Canada. Now the monastery is closed since september 2018. I scanned …More
I have got this seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus in 1996 at the monastery of the Precious Blood at Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec, Canada. Now the monastery is closed since september 2018. I scanned this seal for sharing it here. You can reproduce this seal yourself, print it on photo paper in standard size 4"x6". After printing, cut the white sides, and ask to a priest to bless it. Thanks to share !
@Claudius Cartapus This is lovely, thank you. I will share it. What a shame the monastery closed.
You can save this image, then you can finish it on photo paper in 4 "x6" format like any of your digital photos. The proportions are adjusted for this size. At the end, you can cut the borders. The text is the back of the image. Then you will have to do blessing it by a priest, before or after Mass. That is the part of your faith process, and it'll be a pleasure for the priest to bless this …More
You can save this image, then you can finish it on photo paper in 4 "x6" format like any of your digital photos. The proportions are adjusted for this size. At the end, you can cut the borders. The text is the back of the image. Then you will have to do blessing it by a priest, before or after Mass. That is the part of your faith process, and it'll be a pleasure for the priest to bless this image. I specify that the Seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus is an image that has existed for a very long time, throughout the 20th century. I procured it at the Monastery of the Precious Blood at St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, in 1996. Mother Aurélie Caouette (1833-1905) was the founder of the monastery of the worshipers sisters of the Precious Blood of Jesus. The monastery closed its doors, lack of relief, in September 2018.
The Seal of the Precious Blood of Jesus
I WILL SEE THE BLOOD AND I WILL SPARE YOU - In imitation of the Israelites marking their doors with the blood of the Paschal Lamb in order to escape the stroke of the Destroying Angel, place this stamp at the entrance to your dwelling and even on objects which you wish to preserve from loss or danger. Beg of Jesus Crucified, by the powerful virtue of His Cross and Precious Blood, to remove from you all temporal misfortune, but, above all, to keep your soul free from sin, so as to be found worthy one day, to sing forever in Heaven, the Praises of the Blood by which we were redeemed.
