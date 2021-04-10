What About Hell? Turn to any page of St. Faustina's Diary, and you'll find spiritual gems. Like this one: Today, I was led by an Angel to the chasms of hell. It is a place of great torture … I would … More

What About Hell?



Turn to any page of St. Faustina's Diary, and you'll find spiritual gems. Like this one:



Today, I was led by an Angel to the chasms of hell. It is a place of great torture … I would have died at the very sight of these tortures if the omnipotence of God had not supported me. (740)