Ready for War SKULLDUGGERYElizabeth Neumann, former Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security to DHS Secretary John Kelly, joins Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." As the House gets ready to impeach President Trump for the second time, the group discuss the ongoing threat from right-wing extremism and the Trump Adminstration's refusal to take it seriously.