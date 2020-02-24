Clicks104
Bergoglio´s ‘Querida Amazonia’ spreads the Topophiliac Heresy
Cardinal warns Church about slipping into idolatry of ‘mother earth…Gaia’ worshipMore
gianicolo1967 says:
February 24, 2020 at 9:28 pm
The Diocese of Austin is run by a pagan bishop (Joe Steve Vásquez). How long must faithful Catholics endure this type of an insult to Jesus?
