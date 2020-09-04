Virgin Mary statue desecrated in Toronto | SW NEWS | 150

shalomworld A public statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been beheaded in the Canadian city of Toronto. The Marian figure, which stands outside the Maronite parish of Our Lady of Lebanon, was … More

shalomworld A public statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary has been beheaded in the Canadian city of Toronto. The Marian figure, which stands outside the Maronite parish of Our Lady of Lebanon, was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning. The city’s police force has released a security camera image of the suspect who, they say, carried out the act of sacrilege at 3.15am. Speaking via Facebook, the parish community expressed their horror at, a “senseless and scandalous act of profanation”. Scotland records second highest number of abortions since legalization Last year saw Scotland record its second highest number of abortions since the procedure was legalized in 1967. That’s according to new official statistics published in recent days. In total, there were 13,583 unborn lives ended by abortion in Scotland last year. That’s the highest figure on record since 2008. The figures also reveal a considerably higher abortion rate in poorer areas of the country. They also show a continuing rise in unborn children with chromosomal abnormalities – such as Down’s Syndrome – being aborted. The Catholic Church in Scotland has described the statistics as, “deeply depressing”. Archbishop of San Francisco condemns city’s restrictions on Holy Mass The Archbishop of San Francisco is urging the city’s civil authorities to ease restrictions on the public celebration of Holy Mass. Currently, Mass in the Californian city may be celebrated only outdoors and with only 12 attendees. Now Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has written to the city’s mayor and health officials to point out that such rules mean that going to Mass is being treated as, “less important than a trip to the hardware store, or a nice dinner out on the patio.” The Archbishop states that the denial of access to safe outdoor public worship is a serious deprivation of Catholics’ rights as Americans under the First Amendment to the country’s constitution. Pope Francis announces “universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon” on September 4th Pope Francis has announced a universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon to take place on Friday, September the 4th. The Holy Father made his announcement at this week’s General Audience at the Vatican. Lebanon is currently undergoing one of its worst economic crises in its history with nearly half its 6 million population now living below the poverty line. That situation has been exasperated in recent months by the COVID-19 pandemic and August’s devastating blast in the capital city of Beirut. Polish Bishops publish document on LGBT ideology The Bishops of Poland say there is no contradiction between rejecting LGBT ideology while respecting people who identify as homosexual or suffer from gender dysphoria. That's the conclusion of a 27-page document published by the bishops following a three-day conference held at the Jasna Góra Monastery in the southern city of Częstochowa last week. In its pages, the bishops denounce all forms of violence against people identifying as LGBT. They also restate their opposition to all forms of gender ideology. Northern Ireland reports more than 600 attacks on places of worship in the last five years On average, there has been one reported attack against a place of worship in Northern Ireland every three days for the past five years. That’s according to new figures obtained under Freedom of Information by the Christian lobby group, CARE Northern Ireland. The figures relate to criminal damage inflicted upon religious buildings, churchyards or cemeteries in the six counties that make up Northern Ireland. The most affected area is the City of Belfast. CARE Northern Ireland is now calling for a Protective Security Funding Scheme to be established which would provide financial resources to help places of worship purchase items such as security cameras, fencing and lighting. United States bishops to meet virtually for November General Assembly November’s General Assembly of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will be held virtually rather than in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision comes after consultation with both the Holy See and the bishops of the US who voted on the matter. The agenda for the meeting will be finalized later this month.