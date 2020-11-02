حَرَام Haram! This is how I see them using Islam to attack the Vatican.
With the news out now that Pope Francis is for homosexual civil unions [cf English translation of Vatican response to "Francesco" documentary | Where Peter Is] and given the all of a sudden/out of the blue rise in “Islamic terrorism”, and homosexuality being in theory haram in Islam, this is how I see the hidden hand of the Illuminati attacking the Vatican.
3. When the time comes finally to destroy the papal court the finger of an invisible hand will point the nations towards this court. When, however, the nations fling themselves upon it, we shall come forward in the guise of its defenders as if to save excessive bloodshed. By this diversion we shall penetrate to its very bowels and be sure we shall never come out again until we have gnawed through the entire strength of this place.
– The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion > PROTOCOL No. 17 Cf. The Illuminati, the Pope, and the Secret Societies
Armaged′don!
