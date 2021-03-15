St Longinus with the Holy Women 15 March is the commemoration "at Caesarea, in Cappadocia, [of] the martyrdom of St Longinus, the soldier who is said to have pierced our Lord's side with a lance." –… More

15 March is the commemoration "at Caesarea, in Cappadocia, [of] the martyrdom of St Longinus, the soldier who is said to have pierced our Lord's side with a lance." – from the Roman Martyrology. Saint Longinus is shown here at the foot of the Cross with the holy women who mourn the death of Christ, from the Stations of the Cross in the loggia of the Shrine of Fatima.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr