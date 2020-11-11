US-Bishop: “My Confreres Speak In Unison With Abortion Giant”

“A dark cloud has descended on this nation," Tyler Bishop Strickland, Texas, wrote on Twitter.com (November 10).The reason: The US Bishops and Planned Parenthood speak "in unison" in support of a Biden-Harris administration. Strickland reminds that Biden supports killing children for all 9 months of pregnancy.Strickland also asks to resist “any attempt of renewed lockdowns,” explaining that “any individual concerned or vulnerable is not expected to go to church but those who wish to must have the right to do so.”