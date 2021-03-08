Etnapocalypse in Italy - Volcanic ash and smoke everywhere. Locals call Etna a "friendly volcano" - it was previously considered active, but not dangerous, but the nature of the volcano is becoming … More





Locals call Etna a "friendly volcano" - it was previously considered active, but not dangerous, but the nature of the volcano is becoming more and more explosive.

The most active volcano in Europe came to life again - on Sunday morning, a crater in the southeast of Etna increased its activity. Lava fountains reached 300 meters in height. The volcano reached the peak of activity in an hour, and then it began to subside.

After a while, Etna threw out a giant column of smoke and ash, which was blown eastward by the wind. A black cloud covered the sky, then it started to rain with an admixture of soot and small stones.

Large highways were paralyzed due to sand, ash and small stones, the speed on the highways dropped to a minimum.



