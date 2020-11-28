Clicks5.2K
6Apparitions of the Virgin Mary Ital./Eng. (Kibeho)
6Apparitions of the Virgin Mary Ital./Eng. (Kibeho)
darsham Apr 6, 2008 Why does God use apparitions? God is freedom and in his infinite power he has created the reality, the time, the man. He gave to his creation a part of freedom and reasonableness (partem capere - in the nature there are such qualities too), since the most insignificant beings to the one that has the ability to differ over other.
With the free will the man can choose the good or the bad, to kill or not to kill, so the human history is a whole of free acts.
God doesn't interfere changing anything if not he won't be anymore the supreme freedom, but he gives him the possibility to excercite such freedom, as well as he gives the possibility to be honest, to be faithful etc. But he is also Love and so he doesn't leave the man to himself, with benevolence he makes some breaks in the human history from where, through the Virgin Mary, he warms the man when he surpasses his limits leaving the right way.
So the apparitions are a sign of the divine presence, a kindly support to all the humanity in times of difficulty, and a request for conversion, to a modern man that is more and more deaf, indifferent, closed in his false atheism, in his false rationalism...
A documentary about the Marian apparitions, Lourdes, Fatima, Medjugorie, Kibeho, Guadalupe, Civita Vecchia.
