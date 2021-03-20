St Cuthbert's Shrine "He then spent the rest of the day until the evening in the expectation of future happiness; to which he added this also, that he spent the night in watchfulness and prayer. … More

St Cuthbert's Shrine



"He then spent the rest of the day until the evening in the expectation of future happiness; to which he added this also, that he spent the night in watchfulness and prayer. When his hour of evening service was come, he received from me the blessed sacrament, and thus strengthened himself for his departure, which he now knew to be at hand, by partaking of the body and blood of Christ; and when he had lifted up his eyes to heaven, and stretched out his hands above him, his soul, intent upon heavenly praises, sped his way to the joys of the heavenly kingdom." – St Bede, on the Life and Miracles of St Cuthbert, Bishop of Lindisfarne. St Cuthbert of Lindisfarne died on this day (20 March) in 687, and he is now enshrined in Durham Cathedral.



