Fr. Paul Mankowski, SJ. Commentary on the Catholic Church

Let us pray for the soul of Fr. Paul V. Mankowski, SJ, who died on September 3, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. He was 66 years old. May he rest in peace. Father Mankowski died due to a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm.