Debates Over Gun Control Continue on Capitol Hill, Following Colorado Shooting | EWTN News Nightly

In the wake of the latest mass shooting in Colorado, debates continue on Capitol Hill over gun control. President Joe Biden and Democrats want a gun control bill passed this week. Both Republicans and Democrats say they want these shootings to come to an end, but Democrats are taking it one step further, saying in order to pass comprehensive gun control measures, the filibuster must end as well. However, Republicans say all Democrats want to do is end any roadblocks to get their agenda passed. Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says the House recently passed two gun control measures, one banning assault weapons and another strengthening background check loop holes. But the Texas Representative says, "The problem is in the Senate, even with a majority, a slim majority, because of the filibuster it's going to be very difficult to get anything done." But not all Democrats are on board, Senator Joe Manchin doesn't agree the filibuster should be touched. And Republicans insist the filibuster in the Senate makes all voices heard, even the minority and forces compromise. Senate Republicans agree gun control measures need to pass, but ones that target criminals. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.