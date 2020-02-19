Recently I was given a new camera for my birthday, and I am very happy with the results, and the ease of using it. It's my first time going mirrorless, and full-frame. This photo of our beloved … More

Recently I was given a new camera for my birthday, and I am very happy with the results, and the ease of using it. It's my first time going mirrorless, and full-frame. This photo of our beloved Priory cat, Felix, seems a fitting first photo from this new camera to be shared on Flickr. It is unedited and I transferred it wirelessly to my computer and then uploaded it. Loving the Canon EOS RP and the handy RF 24-240mm IS lens!



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr