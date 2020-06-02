Clicks43

SSP Mass Pentecost Sunday May 31, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins from the Society of St. Paul in Canfield for Pentecost Sunday May 31, 2020. Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector; Frank and Elaine Barney, musicians.
