BE STRONG - Powerful Motivational Speech Compilation

Sepp Benedikt
Music: Whitesand - Circle of Life Atis Freivalds - For Her Interstellar Soundtrack - Where We're Going Borrtex - Realization (Official Audio) Speeches: IF - Rudyard Kipling Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night - Dylan Thomas Don't Quit (Performed by Chris Lines) How Did You Die (Performed by Chris Lines) Good Timber - Douglas Malloch (Performed by Chris Lines)
