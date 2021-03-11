Pain, Love, and Suffering: The Cross as the Solution Why do we suffer? Is our pain wasted? Does religion answer these questions? Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's 1979 Good Friday sermon addresses the questio… More

Pain, Love, and Suffering: The Cross as the Solution

Why do we suffer? Is our pain wasted? Does religion answer these questions?



Bishop Fulton J. Sheen's 1979 Good Friday sermon addresses the questions of human pain in the context of Divine Love. He draws connections between the everyday experiences of ordinary people and the infinite sacrifice, focusing on the ordinary people who watched Christ die on the cross.



Sheen discusses three kinds of spectators that day on Calvary: the indifferent, the spectators of pain, and the spectators of love. Sheen reflects on these three groups, extending his meditation on them beyond the historical reality of the Crucifixion scene to the contemporary questions that the behavior of each group reflects.



The indifferent spectators, i.e. those who watched Christ waiting for a result, are not able to understand what is happening. Their attitude of waiting is like a cage, binding them to distractions that hide from them the reality of their place in the world. Sheen compares these spectators to modern people who take the questions of human purpose lightly, who dabble in religion without understanding that it can encompass their entire lives.



The spectators of pain are those two thieves who were crucified with Christ; they joined with Him in suffering, but not necessarily in its redemptive power. Sheen reminds his audience of the thief who chose to join his sufferings to those of Christ, thereby gaining eternal life, as well as the thief who chose to suffer alone, cutting himself off from Christ's merit. Sheen argues that our suffering can be like either; we will choose whether we suffer alone and without merit.



The spectators of love are those who watched the Crucifixion because of their love for the Crucified. Sheen notes that all the spectators of love were women, and he gives the example of Our Lady and Mary Magdalene. Yet, he highlights the importance of different kinds of love. He discusses love in the contexts of sex, greed, and totalitarian regimes, presenting answers to the questions that surround these topics.



In closing, Sheen applies his meditation to himself: his final words are those of surrendering himself to Christ Crucified through an act of contrition.