Archbishop Lost His Mind: There is a "Right" To Directly Kill Innocent Human Beings

Using cells of aborted children to develop a coronavirus vaccine is "not immoral," retired Tangiers Archbishop Santiago Agrelo Martínez, 78, Marocco, told ElConfidencial.com (June 28).Agrelo rightly called himself an "ignoramus" when he said that “even an ignoramus like me knows that there are abortions that have nothing immoral about them.” He is wrong: The direct killing of an innocent - as it happens in abortion - is always and without exception reprehensible.However, Agrelo believes that “everyone in the Church knows," that there are abortions that "in no way can be morally condemned.”And, “I am not authorised to think that any woman who aborted, did so under immoral conditions, without having a right to do so.” This Spanish born cleric who justifies murder, was appointed a bishop in 2007 by Benedict XVI.