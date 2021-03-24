Catholic Congressman Leads the Charge to Overturn Roe v Wade with New Pro-Life Act Protecting human life is the top priority of Catholic Congressman, Alex Mooney. The West Virginia Republican is … More





Protecting human life is the top priority of Catholic Congressman, Alex Mooney. The West Virginia Republican is leading the charge with his Life at Conception Act, which defines human life beginning at the moment of conception. "It is a truth that all human life begins at conception. So as a society we should acknowledge that and then decide how we best go about protecting life." Mooney says that as a nation, during this COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health and save lives. However, he adds that when it comes to human life in the womb, there is a huge contradiction. Many turn a blind eye every year to the millions of babies lost by abortion. That is why he is the lead sponsor of the Life at Conception Act. The act would extend legal personhood to the unborn under the 14th Amendment, which would also overturn and eliminate the Roe v Wade ruling. The West Virginia Catholic Congressman says he is in the process of gaining support for the bill, which had 157 co-sponsors in the House last year. He knows it will be an uphill battle, but says protecting all human life should be a bipartisan issue. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.