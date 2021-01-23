Host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, Discusses the New Biden Administration Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the thought of so many pro-lifers lending their … More





Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the thought of so many pro-lifers lending their support to former President Donald Trump gave her "great grief as a Catholic." Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone clarified that "Nancy Pelosi does not speak for the Catholic Church... And on the question of the equal dignity of human life in the womb, she also speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed for 2,000 years," The host and managing editor for EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, Catherine Hadro, joins to discuss the topic further. Hadro shares her reaction to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's statement on today's Roe v. Wade anniversary, as well as Pelosi's thoughts. She explains what we can expect to see from a pro-life perspective in these first days of the Biden administration. The host of Pro-Life Weekly also gives her insight on what today signifies for the pro-life movement, as former President Trump declared January 22nd as National Sanctity of Human Life Day before leaving office.