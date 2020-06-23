Nativity of Saint John the Baptist (Vespers Antiphon)

venite June 24th is the Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist. This is a Vespers antiphon from 1st Vespers based on Luke 1:17. "He shall go before him in the spirit and power of Elijah,… More

venite June 24th is the Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist. This is a Vespers antiphon from 1st Vespers based on Luke 1:17. "He shall go before him in the spirit and power of Elijah, to prepare unto the Lord a perfect people." "Ipse praeíbit ante íllum in spíritu et virtúte Elíae, paráre Dómino plébem perféctam."