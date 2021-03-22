Clicks3.2K
Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo (inglés & Spanish) 23.03 Santo/St. Toribio de Mogrovejo. by irapuato on 23.03.2013More
Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo (inglés & Spanish)
23.03 Santo/St. Toribio de Mogrovejo.
by irapuato on 23.03.2013
23.03 Santo/St. Toribio de Mogrovejo.
by irapuato on 23.03.2013
March 23 St. Turibius of Mogrovejo (1538-1606)
Together with Rose of Lima, Turibius is the first known saint of the New World, serving the Lord in Peru, South America, for 26 years.
Born in Spain and educated for the law, he became so brilliant a scholar that he was made professor of law at the University of Salamanca and eventually became chief judge of the Inquisition at Granada. He succeeded …More
Together with Rose of Lima, Turibius is the first known saint of the New World, serving the Lord in Peru, South America, for 26 years.
Born in Spain and educated for the law, he became so brilliant a scholar that he was made professor of law at the University of Salamanca and eventually became chief judge of the Inquisition at Granada. He succeeded …More
March 23 St. Turibius of Mogrovejo (1538-1606)
Together with Rose of Lima, Turibius is the first known saint of the New World, serving the Lord in Peru, South America, for 26 years.
Born in Spain and educated for the law, he became so brilliant a scholar that he was made professor of law at the University of Salamanca and eventually became chief judge of the Inquisition at Granada. He succeeded too well. But he was not sharp enough a lawyer to prevent a surprising sequence of events.
When the archdiocese of Lima in Peru required a new leader, Turibius was chosen to fill the post: He was the one person with the strength of character and holiness of spirit to heal the scandals that had infected that area.
He cited all the canons that forbade giving laymen ecclesiastical dignities, but he was overruled. He was ordained priest and bishop and sent to Peru, where he found colonialism at its worst. The Spanish conquerors were guilty of every sort of oppression of the native population. Abuses among the clergy were flagrant, and he devoted his energies (and suffering) to this area first.
He began the long and arduous visitation of an immense archdiocese, studying the language, staying two or three days in each place, often with neither bed nor food. He confessed every morning to his chaplain, and celebrated Mass with intense fervor. Among those to whom he gave the Sacrament of Confirmation was St. Rose of Lima, and possibly St. Martin de Porres (November 3). After 1590 he had the help of another great missionary, St. Francis Solanus.
His people, though very poor, were sensitive, dreading to accept public charity from others. Turibius solved the problem by helping them anonymously.
Stories:
When Turibius undertook the reform of the clergy as well as unjust officials, he naturally suffered opposition. Some tried, in human fashion, to explain God's law in such a way as to sanction their accustomed way of life. answered them in the words of Tertullian, "Christ said, 'I am the truth'; he did not say, 'I am the custom.'"
Comment:
The Lord indeed writes straight with crooked lines. Against his will, and from the unlikely springboard of an Inquisition tribunal, this man became the Christlike shepherd of a poor and oppressed people. God gave him the gift of loving others as they needed it.
Related St. Anthony Messenger article(s)
Turibius of Mogrovejo: Bishop of Peru Reformed and Evagelized, by Judy Ball
www.americancatholic.org/features/saints/saint.aspx
Together with Rose of Lima, Turibius is the first known saint of the New World, serving the Lord in Peru, South America, for 26 years.
Born in Spain and educated for the law, he became so brilliant a scholar that he was made professor of law at the University of Salamanca and eventually became chief judge of the Inquisition at Granada. He succeeded too well. But he was not sharp enough a lawyer to prevent a surprising sequence of events.
When the archdiocese of Lima in Peru required a new leader, Turibius was chosen to fill the post: He was the one person with the strength of character and holiness of spirit to heal the scandals that had infected that area.
He cited all the canons that forbade giving laymen ecclesiastical dignities, but he was overruled. He was ordained priest and bishop and sent to Peru, where he found colonialism at its worst. The Spanish conquerors were guilty of every sort of oppression of the native population. Abuses among the clergy were flagrant, and he devoted his energies (and suffering) to this area first.
He began the long and arduous visitation of an immense archdiocese, studying the language, staying two or three days in each place, often with neither bed nor food. He confessed every morning to his chaplain, and celebrated Mass with intense fervor. Among those to whom he gave the Sacrament of Confirmation was St. Rose of Lima, and possibly St. Martin de Porres (November 3). After 1590 he had the help of another great missionary, St. Francis Solanus.
His people, though very poor, were sensitive, dreading to accept public charity from others. Turibius solved the problem by helping them anonymously.
Stories:
When Turibius undertook the reform of the clergy as well as unjust officials, he naturally suffered opposition. Some tried, in human fashion, to explain God's law in such a way as to sanction their accustomed way of life. answered them in the words of Tertullian, "Christ said, 'I am the truth'; he did not say, 'I am the custom.'"
Comment:
The Lord indeed writes straight with crooked lines. Against his will, and from the unlikely springboard of an Inquisition tribunal, this man became the Christlike shepherd of a poor and oppressed people. God gave him the gift of loving others as they needed it.
Related St. Anthony Messenger article(s)
Turibius of Mogrovejo: Bishop of Peru Reformed and Evagelized, by Judy Ball
www.americancatholic.org/features/saints/saint.aspx
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo, 23 de marzo
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo de Lima
Martirologio Romano: Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, obispo de Lima, que siendo laico, de origen español y licenciado en leyes, fue elegido para esta sede y se dirigió a América donde, inflamado en celo apostólico, visitó a pie varias veces la extensa diócesis, proveyó a la grey a él encomendada, fustigó en …More
Obispo, 23 de marzo
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo de Lima
Martirologio Romano: Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, obispo de Lima, que siendo laico, de origen español y licenciado en leyes, fue elegido para esta sede y se dirigió a América donde, inflamado en celo apostólico, visitó a pie varias veces la extensa diócesis, proveyó a la grey a él encomendada, fustigó en …More
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo, 23 de marzo
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo de Lima
Martirologio Romano: Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, obispo de Lima, que siendo laico, de origen español y licenciado en leyes, fue elegido para esta sede y se dirigió a América donde, inflamado en celo apostólico, visitó a pie varias veces la extensa diócesis, proveyó a la grey a él encomendada, fustigó en sínodos los abusos y los escándalos en el clero, defendió con valentía la Iglesia, catequizó y convirtió a los pueblos nativos, hasta que finalmente en Saña, del Perú, descansó en el Señor (1606).
Etimológicamente: Toribio = Aquella persona dinámica y ruidosa, es de origen griego.
Fecha de canonizacion: 10 de diciembre de 1726 por el Papa BenedIcto XIII.
En 1594, durante su tercera “visita” diocesana, escribiéndole al rey de España Felipe II, san Toribio Alfonso de Mogrovejo hacía un pequeño balance de su vida: 15.000 kilómetros recorridos y 60.000 confirmaciones administradas (Toribio no podía saber que entre ellos había tres santos: Rosa de Lima, Francisco Solano y Martín de Porres). La situación de América Latina sería muy distinta de la actual si sus sucesores y todos los cristianos hubieran tenido el mismo impulso y la misma coherencia de quien fue llamado “apóstol del Perú y nuevo Ambrosio” y a quien Benedicto XIV comparó con San Carlos Borromeo.
www.es.catholic.net/santoral/articulo.php
Toribio nació en España hacia el año 1538 de una noble familia; estudió en Valladolid, Salamanca y Santiago de Compostela, en donde obtuvo la licencia en derecho. Fue nombrado inquisidor en Granada. Gracias a la relación que cultivaba con Felipe II fue nombrado por Gregorio XIII, arzobispo de Lima, con jurisdicción sobre las diócesis de Cuzco, Cartagena, Popayán, Asunción, Caracas, Bogotá, Santiago, Concepción, Córdoba, Trujillo y Arequipa: de norte a sur eran más de 5.000 kilómetros, y el territorio tenia más de 6 millones de kilómetros cuadrados. Después de haber sido consagrado obispo en agosto de 1580, partió inmediatamente para América, a donde llegó en la primavera de 1581.
Durante 25 años vivió exclusivamente al servicio del pueblo de Dios. Decía: “¡El tiempo es nuestro único bien y tendremos que dar estricta cuenta de él!”. Fue un verdadero organizador de la Iglesia en América, cuya actividad abarcó también diez sínodos diocesanos y tres provinciales.
También fundó el primer seminario de América; intervino con energía contra los derechos particulares de los religiosos, a quienes estimuló para que aceptaran las parroquias más incómodas y pobres; casi duplicó el número de las “Doctrinas” o parroquias, que pasaron de 150 a más de 250.
Al final de su vida, Toribio recibió el viático en una capillita india, el 23 de marzo de 1606, un Jueves santo, y ahí expiró.
Obispo, 23 de marzo
Toribio de Mogrovejo, Santo
Obispo de Lima
Martirologio Romano: Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo, obispo de Lima, que siendo laico, de origen español y licenciado en leyes, fue elegido para esta sede y se dirigió a América donde, inflamado en celo apostólico, visitó a pie varias veces la extensa diócesis, proveyó a la grey a él encomendada, fustigó en sínodos los abusos y los escándalos en el clero, defendió con valentía la Iglesia, catequizó y convirtió a los pueblos nativos, hasta que finalmente en Saña, del Perú, descansó en el Señor (1606).
Etimológicamente: Toribio = Aquella persona dinámica y ruidosa, es de origen griego.
Fecha de canonizacion: 10 de diciembre de 1726 por el Papa BenedIcto XIII.
En 1594, durante su tercera “visita” diocesana, escribiéndole al rey de España Felipe II, san Toribio Alfonso de Mogrovejo hacía un pequeño balance de su vida: 15.000 kilómetros recorridos y 60.000 confirmaciones administradas (Toribio no podía saber que entre ellos había tres santos: Rosa de Lima, Francisco Solano y Martín de Porres). La situación de América Latina sería muy distinta de la actual si sus sucesores y todos los cristianos hubieran tenido el mismo impulso y la misma coherencia de quien fue llamado “apóstol del Perú y nuevo Ambrosio” y a quien Benedicto XIV comparó con San Carlos Borromeo.
www.es.catholic.net/santoral/articulo.php
Toribio nació en España hacia el año 1538 de una noble familia; estudió en Valladolid, Salamanca y Santiago de Compostela, en donde obtuvo la licencia en derecho. Fue nombrado inquisidor en Granada. Gracias a la relación que cultivaba con Felipe II fue nombrado por Gregorio XIII, arzobispo de Lima, con jurisdicción sobre las diócesis de Cuzco, Cartagena, Popayán, Asunción, Caracas, Bogotá, Santiago, Concepción, Córdoba, Trujillo y Arequipa: de norte a sur eran más de 5.000 kilómetros, y el territorio tenia más de 6 millones de kilómetros cuadrados. Después de haber sido consagrado obispo en agosto de 1580, partió inmediatamente para América, a donde llegó en la primavera de 1581.
Durante 25 años vivió exclusivamente al servicio del pueblo de Dios. Decía: “¡El tiempo es nuestro único bien y tendremos que dar estricta cuenta de él!”. Fue un verdadero organizador de la Iglesia en América, cuya actividad abarcó también diez sínodos diocesanos y tres provinciales.
También fundó el primer seminario de América; intervino con energía contra los derechos particulares de los religiosos, a quienes estimuló para que aceptaran las parroquias más incómodas y pobres; casi duplicó el número de las “Doctrinas” o parroquias, que pasaron de 150 a más de 250.
Al final de su vida, Toribio recibió el viático en una capillita india, el 23 de marzo de 1606, un Jueves santo, y ahí expiró.