No Parrhesia: Vatican Information Becomes Increasingly Opaque

The annual Calendar of Francis’ General Audiences, Angelus and Liturgical Celebrations is no longer on the Vatican’s website, IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (February 1) observed.“What's happening with Vatican communications?”, it writes explaining that knowing these dates in advance is important for the media.Before, they were published in early January for the whole year. For IlSismografo this adds to the fact that the text of Francis’ address after Sunday Angelus is not distributed beforehand any more.“Vatican communication, and in particular the Holy See's 'narrative', has become increasingly intricate and tangled, opaque and mysterious. There is little or no Parresia [= candid speech],” IlSismografo concludes.