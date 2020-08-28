RichardFrenchLive on Aug 15 2020 Stephen Miller is best known for being President Trump's anti-immigration man, but he might be a lot more dangerous than that. Richard French speaks with award-… More

RichardFrenchLive on Aug 15 2020 Stephen Miller is best known for being President Trump's anti-immigration man, but he might be a lot more dangerous than that. Richard French speaks with award-winning investigative journalist Jean Gurrero about her new book "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda."