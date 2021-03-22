2nd Station - Jesus Receives His Cross "Consider how Jesus, in making this journey with the Cross on His shoulders thought of us, and for us offered to His Father the death He was about to undergo. … More

"Consider how Jesus, in making this journey with the Cross on His shoulders thought of us, and for us offered to His Father the death He was about to undergo. My most beloved Jesus, I embrace all the tribulations Thou hast destined for me until death. I beseech Thee, by the merits of the pain Thou didst suffer in carrying Thy Cross, to give me the necessary help to carry mine with perfect patience and resignation. I love Thee, Jesus my love; I repent of having offended Thee. Never permit me to separate myself from Thee again. Grant that I may love Thee always; and then do with me what Thou wilt." – Reflection by St Alphonsus Liguori. This station is from the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in Washington DC. During Passiontide, I will be posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location in the world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr