Roll up (online of course) for Mr. Jonathan Scott's “PIPE ORGAN SPECTACULAR”! This super show will feature the fabulous REAL 1895 PIPE ORGAN by Mr. T.C. Lewis in Albion Church & Sonic Spectacles - feats of fast flying fingers, keyboard jumps and pedal leaps will be seen! Music from the great Mozart, Saint-Saëns & Waldteufel will delight! Dr. Tom Scott's marvellous sounds of CANNONS and BELLS can be heard as they accompany Mr. Tchaikovsky's magnificent 1812 Overture! Don't be late! The show starts 7pm (UK time) this Saturday 5th December 2020! If you would like to support us please visit: scottbrothersduo.com/SUPPORTUS.htm The Score of Jonathan's arrangements featured in this concert are available here: scottbrothersduo.com/SCORES.htm For more information about Scott Brothers Duo please visit: scottbrothersduo.com We hope you enjoy watching and that you all stay healthy and safe. Jonathan & Tom (Scott Brothers Duo)PROGRAMME Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91) arr. Scott Overture to the Marriage of Figaro K.492Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) arr. ScottThe Forest of Fir Trees in Winter (The Nutcracker Op. 71)Émile Waldteufel (1837-1915) arr. ScottThe Skaters’ Waltz (Les Patineurs Valse) Op.183Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) Prelude & Fugue in E Flat Op. 99 No. 3Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) arr. Scott1812 Overture Op.49 (With Bells and Cannons!) Film, Sound, Cannons and Bells by TOM SCOTT Thanks to everyone at Albion Church. THE ORGAN OF ALBION CHURCH T.C. LEWIS 1895 (Rebuilt 1953 by Rushworth & Dreaper) SPECIFICATION Original Lewis stop names in brackets. RD indicates changes by Rushworth and Dreaper in 1953 PEDAL ORGAN 1. Acoustic Bass 32 [Quint 10 2/3] RD 2. Open Wood No.1 16 [Great Bass (Open)] 3. Open Wood No.2 (from 16) 16 RD 4. Violone 16 [Violon] 5. Sub Bass16 6. Octave (from 2) 8 RD 7. Bass Flute (from 5) 8 8. Trombone 16 [Posaune] 9. Tromba (from 8) 8 [Trumpet] 10. Tuba (from 47) 8 RD CHOIR ORGAN (unenclosed) 11. Lieblich Gedackt 8 [Lieblich Gedact] 12. Salicional 8 13. Dulciana 8 14. Flauto Traverso 4 15. Harmonic Piccolo 2 [Piccolo Harmonique] Octave Sub Octave Unison Off GREAT ORGAN 16. Double Open Diapason 16 17. Open Diapason No.1 8 18. Open Diapason No.2 8 19. Harmonic Flute 8 [Flûte Harmonique] 20. Octave 4 21. Harmonic Flute 4 [Flûte Harmonique] 22. Twelfth 2 2/3 [Octave Quint] 23. Fifteenth 2 [Super Octave] 24. Mixture IV 19.22.26.29 25. Trumpet 8 26. Clarion 4 27. Tuba (from 47) 8 RD SWELL ORGAN 28. Lieblich Bourdon 16 [Lieblich Gedact] 29. Geigen Diapason 8 [Geigen Principal] 30. Rohr Flöte 8 31. Echo Salicional 8 [Salicional] 32. Viola da Gambe 8 [Viole de Gambe] 33. Voix Celestes 8 TC 34. Geigen Principal 4 35. Flautina 2 [Flautino] 36. Mixture III 15.19.22 37. Double Trumpet 16 38. Horn 8 39. Oboe 8 40. Clarion 4 Tremulant Octave Sub Octave Unison Off SOLO ORGAN Enclosed 41. Harmonic Flute 8 [Orchestral Flute] 42. Concert Flute 4 43. Clarinet 8 [Clarionet] 44. Orchestral Oboe 8 45. Cor Anglais 8 46. Vox Humana 8 Tremulant 47. Tuba 8 (unenclosed) RD Octave Sub Octave Unison Off COUPLERS Swell to Pedal Swell to Great Swell to Choir Choir to Great Choir to Pedal Great to Pedal Solo to Pedal Solo to Great Solo to Swell Solo to Choir Balanced expression pedals to Swell and Solo