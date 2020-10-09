Clicks31
Irish priest allows Muslim to lead prayers in Catholic Church, calls Jesus ‘prophet’
A Catholic school in Dublin invited a Muslim leader to issue a blessing to the students, as well as to offer a prayer in which he referenced Christ as a mere “prophet.” A local imam joined Fr. Fergal MacDonagh at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Dolphin’s Barn, in a prayer service to mark the commencement of the new school year. The Muslim leader said: “We ask the almighty to send salutations on all his beloved servants, Abraham, Jesus, Muhammad, David…” Fr. MacDonagh stood nearby, with arms extended during the proclamation. Read full story on LifeSiteNews: lifesitenews.com/…lic-church-calls-jesus-prophet Subscribe to our email list: lifesitenews.com/…tm_source=YT_MuslimLeadsPrayer
This is the end game of such "ecumenism": Catholics who are apostates and blaspheme their own faith. Something Muslims would kill someone before ever doing so themselves.. Notice how Muslims nevert invite Catholic priests to their mosques to say a Mass and and Imams never proclaim Jesus is Lord for the benefit of their clerical guest.
At this point, it's a foregone conclusion the UK and most/ all of the continental German-language countries will eventually turn Muslim.
I humbly suggest that the priest convert to Islam since, if Christ is just a prophet, he isn't God and our religion must be false