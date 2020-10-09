Irish priest allows Muslim to lead prayers in Catholic Church, calls Jesus ‘prophet’

This is the end game of such "ecumenism": Catholics who are apostates and blaspheme their own faith. Something Muslims would kill someone before ever doing so themselves.. Notice how Muslims nevert invite Catholic priests to their mosques to say a Mass and and Imams never proclaim Jesus is Lord for the benefit of their clerical guest.



At this point, it's a foregone conclusion the UK and most/ all of the continental German-language countries will eventually turn Muslim.