Clicks41
Memorare. A Marian chant from the wonderful collection CANTUS MARIALES, published in 1903 and now republished in a color facsimile edition: CreateSpace eStore: createspace.com or amazon.com/……More
Memorare.
A Marian chant from the wonderful collection CANTUS MARIALES, published in 1903 and now republished in a color facsimile edition: CreateSpace eStore: createspace.com or amazon.com/…lain-cover-Latin/dp/1532745397 Sung by members of the Wyoming Catholic College Schola. TRANSLATION Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.
A Marian chant from the wonderful collection CANTUS MARIALES, published in 1903 and now republished in a color facsimile edition: CreateSpace eStore: createspace.com or amazon.com/…lain-cover-Latin/dp/1532745397 Sung by members of the Wyoming Catholic College Schola. TRANSLATION Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother; to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.