3 nuns who died in Congo on path to sainthood | SW News | 217

The Vatican has also recognised the heroic virtues of three Italian missionary sisters who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo while caring for the sick during an Ebola virus outbreak in 1995. Missionary sisters Annelvira Ossoli, Vitarosa Zorza and Danielangela Sorti were members of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Poor-Palazzo Institute who administered to the sick during the outbreak of the epidemic and fell prey to it in May 1995. Year of Amoris Laetitia Family gets under way The Vatican has launched its celebration of the fifth anniversary of the publication of Pope Francis’s document on marriage and the family known as Amoris Laetitia or, in English, the Joy of Love. Entitled the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family, celebrations got underway on March the 19th, the Feast Day of Saint Joseph. Senate of New Mexico in US passes bill to decriminalise assisted suicide The Senate in the State of New Mexico has passed a bill to decriminalise assisted suicide. That’s in spite of the strong opposition of the state’s Catholic bishops. The legislation is entitled he Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act. It would permit licenced physicians, nurses and physician assistants to prescribe a lethal drug to the terminally ill. Illinois Bishops oppose repeal of Parental Notice of Abortion Act Meanwhile in the State of Illinois, the Catholic Church is attempting to prevent the repeal of a law mandating parental notification before an underage girl undergoes an abortion. According to the Bishops Conference of Illinois, the Parental Notice of Abortion Act has seen abortions performed on minors decrease by over 30 percent since the law was introduced in 2013. Pope says St Joseph is the role model of pastors Pope Francis says St Joseph is a role model for priests. The Holy Father made his comments upon the eve of St. Joseph’s Day on March the 18th during an address to the priests at the Belgian Pontifical College. It’ a hostel for Belgiun priests living in Rome which is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary. End-of-Life Companions to care for those on the verge of death A Catholic University in England has agreed to work with the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in order to provide care for people who are on the verge of death. The Centre for the Art of Dying Well at St Mary’s University in London has partnered with the Society to train volunteers as End-of-Life Companions to care for those who are dying. Five hundred trained volunteers will assist at least 1,500 terminally-ill patients and their loved ones to provide hope, care, and companionship. Father Stephen Wang appointed to Venerable English College Finally: One of Rome’s oldest seminaries has a new man at the helm. He’s Father Stephen Wang and he’s the new Rector of the Venerable English College. The 54-year-old cleric is a priest of the Archdiocese of Westminster in London.