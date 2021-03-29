Clicks46
ONLINE FREEDOM: RTV Launches Independent Video Platform
Sign up at: remnant-tv.com Let Michael Matt contact you whenever he uploads new content. His Remnant E-Letter is free: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today/free-remnant-updates Remnant TV is going solo. Nope, not on Bitchute. Not Rumble, either. We've developed a completely independent and privately-funded platform called Remnant-TV.com If conservatives stay dependent on leftist Big Tech in order to speak, conservatism will be imprisoned in leftist prisons from now on. We need to compete with the fascists, not be dependent on them! With RTV leading the charge to online independence, Michael J. Matt asks you to join him in liberating the Christian counterrevolution from Big Tech censorship.
