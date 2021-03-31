Denmark launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport. Denmark is launching a digital vaccine passport, with the goal of allowing COVID-19 vaccinated residents to move around in public more freely. The … More

Denmark launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport.



Denmark is launching a digital vaccine passport, with the goal of allowing COVID-19 vaccinated residents to move around in public more freely. The hope is businesses could operate more openly, too. Some are concerned about privacy and creating an unequal system for those who can't be vaccinated.