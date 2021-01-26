House Democrats Sending Impeachment Charge to Senate | EWTN News Nightly House Democrats will carry the sole impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate this evening. Argumen… More





House Democrats will carry the sole impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate this evening. Arguments for impeachment against former President Donald Trump will begin on February 8th. Leaders in both parties decided to delay in order to give the Trump team time to prepare and to allow the Senate to confirm some of President Biden's cabinet nominees. Senator Mitt Romney says the trial is appropriate, even though President Trump is no longer in office. Democrats are also looking to prevent Donald Trump from ever being able to hold office again.