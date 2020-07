Nuestra Senora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Nindiri, Nicaragua, was visited by human demons on July 29.The FaceBook.com account Nicaragua Católica published pictures showing among others the forced tabernacle. The hosts were thrown on the floor, and the ciborium and a monstrance stolen.The criminals trampled on the hosts and vandalised images, statues, pews and doors. On July 30, the parish celebrated an act of reparation.