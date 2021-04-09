Nearly 600 Protestors Dead in Myanmar Following Protests of Military Coup Earlier this Year Protests continue in Myanmar, also known as Burma, following the military coup earlier this year. In one … More





Protests continue in Myanmar, also known as Burma, following the military coup earlier this year. In one town, villagers began before dawn with songs and candles. They then marched down rural roads to protest the takeover. Protests began back in February soon after the military seized power. Since then, nearly 600 demonstrators have been killed. Vice President of the Religious Freedom Institute, Eric Patterson, joins to remind us how the military takeover began and what the status of the government leaders who were in place before the coup is. There also have been some developments regarding the Myanmar Ambassador in the United Kingdom, who has spoken out against the military takeover. Patterson shares what he can tell us about that. He also explains what role the Catholic Church and faith leaders are playing in the protests. The VP of the Religious Freedom Institute discusses whether there has been any response from the Biden administration and what he believes the US and other countries should do. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Nearly 600 Protestors Dead in Myanmar Following Protests of Military Coup Earlier this YearProtests continue in Myanmar, also known as Burma, following the military coup earlier this year. In one town, villagers began before dawn with songs and candles. They then marched down rural roads to protest the takeover. Protests began back in February soon after the military seized power. Since then, nearly 600 demonstrators have been killed. Vice President of the Religious Freedom Institute, Eric Patterson, joins to remind us how the military takeover began and what the status of the government leaders who were in place before the coup is. There also have been some developments regarding the Myanmar Ambassador in the United Kingdom, who has spoken out against the military takeover. Patterson shares what he can tell us about that. He also explains what role the Catholic Church and faith leaders are playing in the protests. The VP of the Religious Freedom Institute discusses whether there has been any response from the Biden administration and what he believes the US and other countries should do. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly