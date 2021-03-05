Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Biggest Challenge is Supply’ Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough says, regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine, “Well the biggest challe… More





Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough says, regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine, "Well the biggest challenge is supply and that's why we really need the American Rescue Plan." McDonough, who was once President Barack Obama's Chief-of-Staff, spoke to reporters in the White House Press Briefing room on Thursday. He also said "more than 1.4 million veterans have been vaccinated" against the disease. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.