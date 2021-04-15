World Over - 2021-04-15 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo REP. CHRIS SMITH (R-NJ), US Congressman from New Jersey and co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus discusses the Biden Administration… More

World Over - 2021-04-15 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo



REP. CHRIS SMITH (R-NJ), US Congressman from New Jersey and co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus discusses the Biden Administration's plan to restore federal funding to Planned Parenthood. DR. STEPHEN SMITH, head of The Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health discusses the latest COVID news including the controversial pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. REV. EARL SMITH, former Chaplain at San Quentin State Prison in California and author of Death Row Chaplain shares his harrowing conversion story and discusses his work ministering to prisoners and professional athletes. PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss.