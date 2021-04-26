Clicks3
IV Sunday of Easter - Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP The homily on the Fourth Sunday of Easter, at Blackfriars Oxford (25.04.21), by Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/N9AS…More
IV Sunday of Easter - Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP
The homily on the Fourth Sunday of Easter, at Blackfriars Oxford (25.04.21), by Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/N9ASmDqBxnE
The homily on the Fourth Sunday of Easter, at Blackfriars Oxford (25.04.21), by Fr Timothy Radcliffe OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/N9ASmDqBxnE