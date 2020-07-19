If Abortion is Wrong...

Why is this right?We have here on GTV people who are virulently anti Jew, so full of hate they won't even condemn the Holocaust. They believe either it didn't happen, was lied about or was deserved.They believe these poor people are part of an evil magic religion that seeks worldwide domination and sin. And when you label something as inhuman it frees you to do the worst.You know who you are, Jew haters. You should love all and seek to bring all to Jesus Christ. Jews are simplypeople like everyone else. We owe our Catholicism to the Jews, and God chose them for His purpose.You should all be ashamed.