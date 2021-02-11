Clicks7
33—Ambrose of Milan: How the Church Regards the State CatholicCulture
Ambrose of Milan, more than any other figure, is invoked in the West as the model for church-state relations. He’s the one who said: “The emperor is within the Church, not above the Church.” And he said it with deeds as well as words. He said it in private letters and public
