Cardinal Brandmüller: Mass Ban In St Peter VOID

The chapter of St Peter's Basilica, not the Vatican's Secretariat of State, is legally responsible for Saint Peter's, writes Cardinal Walter Brandmüller in Die-Tagespost.de (March 24).But the canons of the chapter are NOT the senders but the addressees of the document. Brandmüller calls this a case of usurpation of authority and a violation of rights. He considers the document “void.”Brandmüller also calls it pastorally irresponsible to deny pilgrim groups the opportunity of Mass in St Peter.The ban on Mass in force since 22 March. Since then, Brandmüller has not been to St Peter's Basilica to celebrate Mass, challenging the order.