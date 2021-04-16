Catholic Couple with 14 Kids and No Debt Releases New Book A Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to … More





A Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to debt. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Catholic Couple with 14 Kids and No Debt Releases New BookA Catholic couple with 14 kids has no debt – Rob and Sam Fatzinger have a new book with their tips on how to say yes to life, and no to debt. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.