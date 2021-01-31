Honoring the Life and Legacy of Joe Scheidler Joe Scheidler, who is known as the Godfather of the pro-life movement, died at the age of 93 – his son and executive director of Pro-Life Action League, … More





Joe Scheidler, who is known as the Godfather of the pro-life movement, died at the age of 93 – his son and executive director of Pro-Life Action League, Eric Scheidler, joins us to honor his father's legacy.