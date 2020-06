St Anthony of Padua Hammer of heretics.

St. Anthony of Padua began his public reproofs of bishops with the words:"And as for you there, in the Mitre ...."WE ADHERE STRICTLY TO THE ENTIRE TRADITION AND DOCTRINE OF HOLY MOTHER CHURCH.IF THE TEACHING OF THE CHURCH THROUGH THE FIRST 1900 YEARS WAS CORRECT, THENWE ARE CORRECT ALSO, FOR WE CHANGE NOTHING.WE BELIEVE, AS ALL CATHOLICS ONCE BELIEVED.IF THEY WERE RIGHT THEN, WE ARE RIGHT NOW;IF THEY WERE CATHOLIC THEN,THEN WE ARE CATHOLIC NOW.******************************************************************************************"The fort is betrayed even of them that should have defended it." --------- St. John Fisher, Bishop and Martyr******************************************************************************************