Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Hosts Online Seminar Inspiring Trust in the Catholic Church

The Pontifical University of the Holy Cross is hosting an online, two-month seminar on inspiring trust in the Catholic Church. Over five hundred people are registered. This is in response to cultural and social changes driven by scandals exposed over the years in the Church and in society. Professor of Digital Communications at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross and one of the organizers of the seminar, Juan Narbona, joins to tell us why the university is holding this seminar now. Narbona explains how institutions can inspire trust or regain trust. He shares his message to the faithful who may have lost a little trust in the Church.