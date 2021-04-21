Clicks3
வானவர் உணவிது வழிநடப்போருக்கும் உணவாயிற்றே, எதை பெற்றோமோ அதுவாகவே மாறுவோம் ✠ Fr.Thomas AnboliTV. For the effect of our sharing in the body and blood of Christ…More
வானவர் உணவிது வழிநடப்போருக்கும் உணவாயிற்றே, எதை பெற்றோமோ அதுவாகவே மாறுவோம் ✠ Fr.Thomas AnboliTV.
For the effect of our sharing in the body and blood of Christ is to change us into what we receive. As we have died with him, and had been buried and raised to life with him, so we bear him within us, both in body and in spirit in everything we do.
Sermon by Saint Leo the Great, pope
