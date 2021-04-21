வானவர் உணவிது வழிநடப்போருக்கும் உணவாயிற்றே, எதை பெற்றோமோ அதுவாகவே மாறுவோம் ✠ Fr.Thomas AnboliTV. For the effect of our sharing in the body and blood of Christ… More





For the effect of our sharing in the body and blood of Christ is to change us into what we receive. As we have died with him, and had been buried and raised to life with him, so we bear him within us, both in body and in spirit in everything we do.

Sermon by Saint Leo the Great, pope



#Fr_A_Thomas #Sermon

Puducherry

09443958472

anbolitv.net



Watch our most recent videos:

ஆழமான உறவுகொள்ள

வழிகாட்டும் சிறந்த மறையுரை தொகுப்புகள்

-Ad-free brief Sermons

-Excerpts from Catholic Tamil Mass வானவர் உணவிது வழிநடப்போருக்கும் உணவாயிற்றே, எதை பெற்றோமோ அதுவாகவே மாறுவோம் ✠ Fr.Thomas AnboliTV.For the effect of our sharing in the body and blood of Christ is to change us into what we receive. As we have died with him, and had been buried and raised to life with him, so we bear him within us, both in body and in spirit in everything we do.Sermon by Saint Leo the Great, pope#Fr_A_Thomas #AnboliTV Puducherry09443958472Watch our most recent videos: youtube.com/channel/UCouDocatPNuHbrOaqxPgXLQ #கடவுளோடு ஆழமான உறவுகொள்ள #வாழ்வுக்கு வழிகாட்டும் சிறந்த மறையுரை தொகுப்புகள்-Ad-free brief Sermons-Excerpts from Catholic Tamil Mass